Today's events for Tuesday, June 28

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Tonight is “A League of their Own” Night, remembering the Kenosha Comets. 6:35 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Twilight Jazz returns tonight to the Anderson Arts Center grounds, 6603 Third Ave., for another season of free outdoor performances on Kenosha’s lakefront. The John Crawford Band is performing. Grounds open at 6 p.m. for the concerts, which are 7 to 9 p.m. Concert-goers should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. No seating is provided. Food and drinks are available for purchase. (No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.) andersonartscenter.com or 262-925-8040.

Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill.” Admission is free. kenoshavelodromeracing.com.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is now officially open for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

