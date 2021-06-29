Today's events for Tuesday, June 29

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
And this evening, at 6 p.m., the library is hosting an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the Simmons Library patio, 711 59th Place. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.
Kenosha’s historic Velodrome in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, hosts Tuesday Night Bike Racing. The races are 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays. Tonight’s program includes a salute to bike racers age 50 and older. Racers from all around Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois compete June through September in various sprint and endurance track events. Spectators can cheer on their favorite racers from “the hill” as these athletes race on the steep, 28-degree corner banked track. Admission for spectators is free.
Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The game features a Stadium Cup giveaway. It’s also Decades Night, with music playing from the 1960s through the 2010s. Come dressed in your favorite throwback attire to enter the Costume Contest. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.