Today's events for Tuesday, June 29

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Petzke Park, 2820 14th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

And this evening, at 6 p.m., the library is hosting an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the Simmons Library patio, 711 59th Place. The half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.