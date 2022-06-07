Today's events for Tuesday, June 7

It’s Chocolate Ice Cream Day! To celebrate, eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner today. Plus, fit in a few snacks, too. Chocolate ice cream can be enjoyed on its own, in a cone, in an ice cream sandwich or as part of a sundae. Enjoy!

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for a living history presentation about Georgia O’Keefe. Historian Leslie Goddard portrays O’Keeffe, the legendary artist and modernist. As O’Keeffe reflects on her life, she discusses her intense closeness to flowers, nature and the landscape around her homes in New Mexico. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Sign up for a spot at mykpl.info or call 262-564-6100.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is now officially open for the season. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.

