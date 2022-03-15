Today's events for Tuesday, March 15

Beware the Ides of March ... Today is Brutus Day, the date on which Julius Caesar was assassinated in Rome by his former allies, including Marcus Brutus. It is said that on the Ides of March the sea succumbs to chaos and the full moon brings high tides. Oh, please be careful out there!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jazz Week continues tonight with a 7 p.m. performance by the Alexis Lombre Quartet. Lombre is a pianist, vocalist and composer from Chicago. In Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Admission is free.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

