Today's events for Tuesday, March 2

It’s Read Across America Day. You’ve got a great start by reading the Kenosha News. Now pick up a book and keep reading! Looking for something new to read? Grab a free copy of this year’s Big Read book, “Lab Girl,” the award-winning memoir by American scientist Hope Jahren. Free copies of “Lab Girl” are available at all Kenosha Public Library branches, the Civil War Museum and the Community Libraries in Salem and Twin Lakes, while supplies last. Note: It’s one book per person. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/