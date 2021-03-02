 Skip to main content
Today's events for Tuesday, March 2
Today's events for Tuesday, March 2

This year’s Big Read book is “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren. Free copies are available at library branches and the Civil War Museum.

It’s Read Across America Day. You’ve got a great start by reading the Kenosha News. Now pick up a book and keep reading! Looking for something new to read? Grab a free copy of this year’s Big Read book, “Lab Girl,” the award-winning memoir by American scientist Hope Jahren. Free copies of “Lab Girl” are available at all Kenosha Public Library branches, the Civil War Museum and the Community Libraries in Salem and Twin Lakes, while supplies last. Note: It’s one book per person. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info/

Carthage College’s student recitals continue tonight with violinist Azniv Khaligian. The general public can watch the recital for free online via Carthage’s live stream. The recital will stream starting at 6:30 p.m. For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

Tune in tonight: NBC’s medical drama “New Amsterdam” finally returns tonight to start its third season. While the hospital staff is still reeling from the pandemic, a plane crashes into the East River. (9 p.m., NBC).

