Today's events for Tuesday, March 29

It’s World Piano Day, so brush up on your rusty “Chopsticks” skills.

The Ten Tenors — an Australian music ensemble that has toured the world since 1995 — are performing tonight at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. The vocalists are famous for their ability to shift gears from operatic arias to rock songs. (“Freebird”!) They also perform their 10-part harmonies with choreographed dance moves, like an Aussie version of The Temptations. 8 p.m. Tickets are $35.50-$45.50 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

