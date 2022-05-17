Today's events for Tuesday, May 17

It’s World Baking Day, which is sweet indeed! You don’t have to be a pastry chef specializing in fancy tortes to celebrate this holiday. One of the best things about baking is that there are thousands upon thousands of recipes to choose from. Just remember to make enough to share. It’s also Pinot Grigio Day, so enjoy a few sips while the cake is in the oven.

May is Golf Month, so head out to one of our beautiful golf courses and practice your swing. Kenosha County’s public golf courses are Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs. Brighton Dale’s White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines Course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton. Petrifying Springs Golf Course has 18 holes on 6,000 yards in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The arts center is also displaying 19 art guitars as a fundraiser for Guitars4Vets. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

