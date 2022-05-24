Today's events for Tuesday, May 24

It’s Tiara Day, so everyone’s a princess, at least for 24 hours. Even you, Ralph.

May is Golf Month, so head out to one of our beautiful golf courses and practice your swing. Kenosha County’s public golf courses are Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs. Brighton Dale’s White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines Course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton. Petrifying Springs Golf Course has 18 holes on 6,000 yards in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The arts center is also displaying 19 art guitars as a fundraiser for Guitars4Vets. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series returns tonight to the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with a 7 p.m. The program, called “Children Will Listen,” features Broadway favorites from musicals including “Oklahoma!” “White Christmas,” “Brigadoon,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Wicked.” $18 for adults and $16 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students (age 21 and younger). For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

