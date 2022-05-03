Today's events for Tuesday, May 3

It’s National Bike Month, which is a great excuse to get on your wheels and ride. Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Tourism Week freebies continue: Today, everyone gets in free to “The Fiery Trial” exhibit admission at the Civil War Museum. This part of the museum features a 360-degree film that tells the stories of the soldiers on the war front and family back home in the Midwest. The museum is located at 5400 First Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble performs at 7 tonight in the school’s Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens. Go to uwp.edu. A free livestream is also available.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The arts center is also displaying 19 art guitars as a fundraiser for Guitars4Vets. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

