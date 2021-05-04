Today's events for Tuesday, May 4:

“May the Fourth Be With You” on “Star Wars” Day. It’s the perfect excuse to watch your favorite “Star Wars” film again and/or challenge your friends and family members to a friendly “Star Wars” trivia contest. A bonus: “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” an animated series that follows a squad of elite and experimental clones as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy in the aftermath of the Clone War, begins streaming on Disney Plus today. We do hope you at least get up and walk around while watching all these “Star Wars” sagas!

Kenosha Tourism Week continues with special offers each day. Today, admission is free to “The Fiery Trial” exhibit at the Civil War Museum. All visitors will receive free admission to “The Fiery Trial,” an immersive exhibit with a 360-degree film that tells the stories of the soldiers on the war front and family back home in the Midwest. The museum is located at 5400 First Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tune in tonight: “Selena: The Series,” the biographical drama about the late queen of Tejano music, returns for part two. The story picks up with Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) butting heads with her manager father (Ricardo Chavira) over her career and her choice in boyfriends. (Netflix).

