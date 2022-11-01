Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 1

It’s World Vegan Day, which leaves us with one question: Is candy corn vegan? How about Snickers bars? And Peanut M&M’s? Can you tell we’re working our way though the Halloween candy?

Bundle up and hit the road this evening with the Ladies Bike Collective. The group will meet at 6 p.m. for a 20-mile, mixed terrain, “party pace” bike ride in Kenosha. The group meets at Southport Bikes and Boards, 2926 75th St., and the ride wraps up about 8:30 p.m. “Bring your bike, gear and a smile.” The group aims to connect female riders. For more information, emailladiesbikecollective@gmail.com.

Tonight is your final chance to visit Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, which features more than 160 expertly carved pumpkins on display. The pumpkins are lit at dusk at 9210 63rd St. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kenosha County Food Bank. For more information, go to the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.