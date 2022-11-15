Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 15

It’s Bundt Cake Day, so bake up something sweet. Hint: We like a spot of rum in our cakes.

Bundle up and hit the road this evening with the Ladies Bike Collective. The group will meet at 6 p.m. for a 20-mile, mixed terrain, “party pace” bike ride in Kenosha. The group meets at Southport Bikes and Boards, 2926 75th St., and the ride wraps up about 8:30 p.m. “Bring your bike, gear and a smile.” The group aims to connect female riders. For more information, emailladiesbikecollective@gmail.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.