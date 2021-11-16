Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 16

Start your Tuesday with breakfast from a drive-thru. Yes, it’s Fast Food Day again, so indulge your love of food served in bags and, if you’re a kid, a free toy, too. And if you “celebrate” your own Fast Food Day every day, please disregard this message and eat a salad for a change.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2020 movie “Dream Horse” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. This comedy (based on a true story) is about Jan Vokes, a Welsh bartender who comes up with the idea of breeding a horse intended for racing. Since she lives in a town that is down on its luck, her neighbors start pitching in and participate in financing for the horse. They see the horse as their chance of redeeming their town and lifting their spirits as it races up the ranks. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.