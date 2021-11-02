Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 2

Today is Deviled Egg Day. If you’ve got some time to kill, you can spend hours online picking out a favorite recipe for the dish. All you need to do is hard boil some eggs, scoop out the yolk, mix the yolk with mayonnaise and spices and then re-stuff the egg with your mixture. However, there are too many variations to list, everything from adding mustard to curry powder. As a bonus: Eggs are a great source of protein. Now, get crackin’!

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2020 movie “News of the World” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) embarks on a new mission five years after the conclusion of the Civil War: He goes from town to town to share news from all around the world. In one of his stops, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who has been living with the Kiowa people for the last six years. When she is ordered to return to her biological aunt and uncle, Kidd decides to accompany her. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

The exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. (on the second floor). The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

