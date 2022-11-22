Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 22

Oh, we relish this chance to celebrate! Nov. 22 is National Cranberry Relish Day, so pile on the tart/sweet topping as we get ready to feast on Thanksgiving.

It’s another “Terrific Tuesday” at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Families are invited to “drop in and see what terrific activity we have this week.” Each session will feature a different STEM project, craft, or game. 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

The “Annual Winter Juried Show” is on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., through Jan. 8. Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in the exhibit, organizers said. Gallery spaces fill both floors of the historic mansion on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.