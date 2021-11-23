Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 23

Go nuts on Cashew Day! Are cashews nuts? We think so, but it could be one of those situation where cashews are actually seeds. Whatever they are, we do enjoy them.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2020 movie “Dream Horse” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. This comedy (based on a true story) is about Jan Vokes, a Welsh bartender who comes up with the idea of breeding a horse intended for racing. Since she lives in a town that is down on its luck, her neighbors start pitching in and participate in financing for the horse. They see the horse as their chance of redeeming their town and lifting their spirits as it races up the ranks. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

The exhibit “Defending the Union — Immigrant Soldiers in the Civil War” is open at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. (on the second floor). The exhibit celebrates the role foreign-born men played in the Union Army. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. General museum admission is free. 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19 (closed Thanksgiving). Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

