Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 29

It’s Giving Tuesday, a great reminder to share gifts with others who need them. There are plenty of local groups who can use assistance, from food pantries to animal shelters. The important thing is to give of yourself, through a financial contribution, food and/or clothing donations and, if you can, through the gift of volunteering your time and effort.

Christmas at Kemper — featuring the historic Durkee Mansion and the Gallery of Trees — is open 4 to 7 p.m. today at 6501 Third Ave. Self-guided tours of the Durkee Mansion show off the “Victorian Winter Elegance” decorations. Next to the mansion is the Gallery of Trees, featuring two floors of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces. (There is elevator access to the second floor.) Admission to both is free. Raffle tickets are sold at the Gallery of Trees for a chance to win a tree or other item. There are also silent auctions at the Gallery of Trees.

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, inside Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., for the final day of its “Leave No Child Inside: Giving Thanks for Nature!” event. Free, self-guided nature activities are posted at the front door of the Nature Center. This program is suitable for all ages. Come and leave as you like.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.