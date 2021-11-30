Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 30

It’s Giving Tuesday, a great reminder to share gifts with others who need them. There are plenty of local groups who can use assistance, from food pantries to animal shelters. The important thing is to give of yourself, through a financial contribution, food and/or clothing donations and, if you can, through the gift of volunteering your time and effort.

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 3 to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Also open at Kemper Center: The Gallery of Trees is in the Kemper Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. There is also a Holiday Gift Shop and cookies for sales. The Gallery of Tree is open 3 to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2020 movie “Soul” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The animated film tells the story of Joe Gardner, an average guy whose real dream is to be a jazz musician. When he finally earns the chance to perform onstage, he has an accident that leaves him in a near-death state. As his soul is scheduled to proceed to the afterlife, he escapes to a before-life place where he tries to negotiate a deal so he can return to Earth. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

