Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 8

It’s Cappuccino Day, so enjoy your favorite “fancy” coffee while reading your Kenosha News this morning.

Bundle up and hit the road this evening with the Ladies Bike Collective. The group will meet at 6 p.m. for a 20-mile, mixed terrain, “party pace” bike ride in Kenosha. The group meets at Southport Bikes and Boards, 2926 75th St., and the ride wraps up about 8:30 p.m. “Bring your bike, gear and a smile.” The group aims to connect female riders. For more information, emailladiesbikecollective@gmail.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.