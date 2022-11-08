 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 8

Cappuccino Day

Happy Cappuccino Day!

It’s Cappuccino Day, so enjoy your favorite “fancy” coffee while reading your Kenosha News this morning.

Bundle up and hit the road this evening with the Ladies Bike Collective. The group will meet at 6 p.m. for a 20-mile, mixed terrain, “party pace” bike ride in Kenosha. The group meets at Southport Bikes and Boards, 2926 75th St., and the ride wraps up about 8:30 p.m. “Bring your bike, gear and a smile.” The group aims to connect female riders. For more information, emailladiesbikecollective@gmail.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

People are also reading…

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World Cup fans will be watched by 15,000 security cameras with facial recognition technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert