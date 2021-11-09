Today's events for Tuesday, Nov. 9

November is World Vegan Month, which leaves us with one question: Is candy corn vegan? How about Snickers bars? And Peanut M&M’s? Can you tell we’re working our way though the Halloween candy? Also: Add more fruits and vegetables to your daily diet. Your body will thank you for it.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2020 movie “News of the World” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) embarks on a new mission five years after the conclusion of the Civil War: He goes from town to town to share news from all around the world. In one of his stops, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who has been living with the Kiowa people for the last six years. When she is ordered to return to her biological aunt and uncle, Kidd decides to accompany her. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.