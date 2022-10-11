Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 11

Happy Sausage Pizza Day! Now stop picking off the mushrooms and eat your slice already.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Richard Bell will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a new exhibit: Southport Quilters’ Guild: “Quilting by the Lake,” along with the Women’s Journeys in Fibers Show and shows by the Area Artists and Kemper Center artists groups. Through Oct. 16. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

It’s mid-October, a beautiful time in Wisconsin (before it gets colder!). So ... get out there: Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.