Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 12:

It’s Face Your Fears Day, so find out what’s lurking in the back of your closet!

A great place to face your fears is Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm. The good doctor has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Forest has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.

The 2020 movie “Minari” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The film tells the story of a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. While adapting to life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they find the resilience of family and what really makes a home. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Head to the movies today, where new releases include “No Time To Die,” with Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond, and the animated film “The Addams Family 2.” Go to www.cinemark.com for movie times and COVID protocols at Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre, 7101 70th Court.

