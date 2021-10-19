Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 19

It’s Evaluate Your Life Day, which is a bit of a heavy way to start your Tuesday. Checking in to see how you’re doing on life goals is always a good idea, and if you find that you’re doing a good job, give yourself a cookie! Unless you’re goal is to avoid sugar ... then make yourself a steaming bowl of roasted vegetables.
Free Movie Afternoon! The 2021 movie “Cruella” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in ths live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.
October is the spooky season, and a great place to get spooked is Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm. The good doctor has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Forest has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.
Head to the movies today, where new releases include “No Time To Die,” with Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond, and the new horror film “Halloween Kills.” Michael Myers is back! Go to www.cinemark.com for movie times and COVID protocols at Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre, 7101 70th Court.