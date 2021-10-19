Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 19

It’s Evaluate Your Life Day, which is a bit of a heavy way to start your Tuesday. Checking in to see how you’re doing on life goals is always a good idea, and if you find that you’re doing a good job, give yourself a cookie! Unless you’re goal is to avoid sugar ... then make yourself a steaming bowl of roasted vegetables.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2021 movie “Cruella” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in ths live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.