 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 19
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 19

{{featured_button_text}}
Cruella smoking

In the original animated film, Cruella de Vil is seen constantly smoking and surrounded by a cloud of smoke. The 2021 live-action "Cruella" will be shown Oct. 19 in the Northside Library.

It’s Evaluate Your Life Day, which is a bit of a heavy way to start your Tuesday. Checking in to see how you’re doing on life goals is always a good idea, and if you find that you’re doing a good job, give yourself a cookie! Unless you’re goal is to avoid sugar ... then make yourself a steaming bowl of roasted vegetables.

Free Movie Afternoon! The 2021 movie “Cruella” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. Academy Award winner Emma Stone stars in ths live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Emma Stone has closed a deal to star in the sequel to Disney+ release ‘Cruella’. The move is significant being that it comes amid the turmoil caused by Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over her compensation for ‘Black Widow’, which like ‘Cruella’, debuted in theaters and on Disney+ at the same time.

October is the spooky season, and a great place to get spooked is Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Forest” at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm. The good doctor has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm is located on Highway L (18th Street) just west of Green Bay Road in Somers. www.smithpumpkinfarm.com. Note: The Haunted Forest has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.

Head to the movies today, where new releases include “No Time To Die,” with Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond, and the new horror film “Halloween Kills.” Michael Myers is back! Go to www.cinemark.com for movie times and COVID protocols at Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theatre, 7101 70th Court.

Get these costumes to wear for Halloween 2021 while they're hot.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert