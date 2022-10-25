Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 25

It’s World Pasta Day, so enjoy your favorite dish. Stumped for ideas? There are more than 600 shapes of pasta, including spaghetti, vermicelli, rotini, fusili, penne and capellini.

Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “Authtober,” with visits from local authors throughout this month. Participants can “ come and meet your favorite storyteller from a wide variety of genres.” From 5 to 7 p.m. today, Miya Kressin will be meeting the public. The author events are free, and Studio Moonfall will have gift card giveaways every time there’s a guest author.

Bundle up and hit the road this evening with the Ladies Bike Collective. The group will meet at 6 p.m. for a 20-mile, mixed terrain, “party pace” bike ride in Kenosha. The group meets at Southport Bikes and Boards, 2926 75th St., and the ride wraps up about 8:30 p.m. “Bring your bike, gear and a smile.” The group aims to connect female riders. For more information, emailladiesbikecollective@gmail.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum features new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

It’s the busy season at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, on highways L and EA in Somers. The pumpkin patch is a Kenosha area tradition known for hand-painted pumpkin characters (which make for adorable Halloween photos). In addition to the pumpkin characters, visitors can enjoy hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” The country store and free hand-painted pumpkin displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 30. The paid activity area — with the petting zoo, Jumping Pillow, corn maze and other attractions — is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The cost for the paid activity area is $6 per person Monday through Friday and $11 per person on Saturday and Sunday (free for children under age 2).

There’s still time to enjoy the fall color, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.