Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 26

It’s Pumpkin Day! And the best way to celebrate is by eating a pumpkin spice doughnut! OK, maybe that’s just us. You can also celebrate by visiting a pumpkin farm and taking home a few pumpkins to decorate.

Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, located at highways L and EA in Somers, is open daily through October. The farm’s country store and fall displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The activity area is open 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free to see the painted pumpkins on display. To visit the other attractions, a wristband is required ($6 per person Monday-Friday; $11 per person on Saturday and Sunday; free for kids age 2 and younger). Go to www.smithpumpkinfarm.com for more details.

Also at Jerry Smith’s is Dr. Destruction’s “Haunted Forest.” The good doctor has been scaring folks in the cornfields and inside haunted buses and other structures for decades. Open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. Admission is $10. Note: The Haunted Forest has its own entrance and is not in the wristband area that requires an additional fee. This haunted attraction is NOT open on Oct. 31.