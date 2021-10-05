Today's events for Tuesday, Oct. 5

While a lot of spooky happenings go on in October, it’s also Pizza Month. Or, as we call it, EVERY month!

The 2020 movie “Minari” will be shown this afternoon at the Northside Library. The film tells the story of a Korean-American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. While adapting to life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they find the resilience of family and what really makes a home. 12:30 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free, but you must reserve a spot in advance. Call 262-564-6130.

Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series kicks off a new season with Janus Adams, a renowned scholar, producer, entrepreneur, writer and speaker. She is the author of 11 books and more than 500 essays and columns and is the creator of BackPax (a children’s publishing company) and Harambee (the first national book club for African American literature). 7:30 tonight (Oct. 5) in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To get tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. All audience members are required to wear masks.

