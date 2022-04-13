Today's events for Wednesday, April 13:

It’s Scrabble Day, celebrating the iconic board game that has reached people all over the world. The popular board showcases a love of language and rewards strong vocabulary skills and spelling. Alfred Mosher Butts, an out of work architect, created the game during the Great Depression. An avid fan of games himself, he combined the elements of anagrams and the classic crossword puzzle to create Scrabble. We hope he earned at least a Triple Word Score for his invention.

The Carthage Jazz Ensemble and Combo will play a concert filled with jazz standards 7:30 tonight (April 13) in A.F. Siebert Chapel. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661. There is also a free livestream option for viewing from home.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on otters. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum is the Kenosha Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit, on display through April 24. The show features artwork created by students in all grade levels from all the KUSD schools. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

In Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has two new exhibits — “Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass” and “Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art.” The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

