Today's events for Wednesday, April 14

Happy Dolphin Day! The closest place to see dolphins is Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, which has reopened. The Shedd is home to Pacific white-sided dolphins, known to “zip through waters on both sides of the north Pacific Ocean at speeds of up to 25 mph.” The Shedd is one of only a few North American aquariums where you can see Pacific white-sided dolphins. To plan a visit, or learn more about dolphins, go to www.sheddaquarium.org.
If you’re looking for a free place to explore with your family (or for a solo outing), head to the Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road near Milwaukee. The garden is open to the public for free walking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Parking is also free. Note: There are no paths; wear sturdy shoes. And visitors are reminded NOT to climb on the sculptures. Getting there: The Lynden Sculpture Garden is about 50 miles north of Kenosha and can be reached via I-43, exit Brown Deer Road. Head west on Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) for about 0.8 miles. The sculpture garden is located on the south side of Brown Deer Road.
Tune in tonight: Jamie Foxx stars in the new comedy series “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” He plays a business owner and bachelor who just became a full-time father to his strong-minded teen daughter (Kyla-Drew). It’s a big job — one that has him calling on his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) for help. (Netflix).