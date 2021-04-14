Today's events for Wednesday, April 14

Happy Dolphin Day! The closest place to see dolphins is Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, which has reopened. The Shedd is home to Pacific white-sided dolphins, known to “zip through waters on both sides of the north Pacific Ocean at speeds of up to 25 mph.” The Shedd is one of only a few North American aquariums where you can see Pacific white-sided dolphins. To plan a visit, or learn more about dolphins, go to www.sheddaquarium.org.

If you’re looking for a free place to explore with your family (or for a solo outing), head to the Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road near Milwaukee. The garden is open to the public for free walking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Parking is also free. Note: There are no paths; wear sturdy shoes. And visitors are reminded NOT to climb on the sculptures. Getting there: The Lynden Sculpture Garden is about 50 miles north of Kenosha and can be reached via I-43, exit Brown Deer Road. Head west on Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) for about 0.8 miles. The sculpture garden is located on the south side of Brown Deer Road.