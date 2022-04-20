Today's events for Wednesday, April 20

It’s Banana Day, which aims at celebrating bananas in every conceivable sense of the word. This standard fruit can be used in simple ways, to top your cereal in the morning, to elaborate concoctions (banana punch, anyone?). To celebrate, enjoy a banana or two today, make banana nut bread and generally go a bit … well … bananas.

Award-winning writer Sidik Fofana, whose short story collection is due out in August, is giving a free public reading starting at 6 p.m. in Carthage College’s Niemann Media Theater, located on the lower level of the Hedberg Library, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Fofana will also meet the public from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at a community gathering in the green space next to the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St. Art activities, a food truck, music, games and the Bookmobile will also be available.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on the gray fox. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum is the Kenosha Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit, on display through April 24. The show features artwork created by students in all grade levels from all the KUSD schools. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting free, self-guided activities for families through Saturday. To take part, just stop by the Nature Center any time the park is open. The free activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center. No registration is required for these “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” activities. The Pringle Nature Center is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. open Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to pringlenc.org/events for more details about upcoming events.

In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.