Today's events for Wednesday, April 27

It’s World Stationery Day, and before you scoff that “no one writes letters or sends cards,” think about how cool it is when you receive a personal piece of mail. That’s what this holiday is all about: Preserving the art of writing words on a page, instead of just sending a quick text or email. It’s about a person who decides to take the extra time and effort to actually write words down on a piece of paper. And it means a lot. So go ahead, send a card, letter or even a postcard to someone special today. It’s truly something special.

Today’s “Museum Munchkins” program goes on the road! The Kenosha Public Museum staff will present this program from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on American Lions, an extinct subspecies of lion that lived in North America about 340,000 years ago. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

In Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has two new exhibits — “Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass” and “Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art.” The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

