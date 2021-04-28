Today's events for Wednesday, April 28

It’s Blueberry Pie Day! It’s the perfect excuse to grab a slice (or two ... or three ...). If you’re experimenting with new pie recipes, why not add ricotta cheese to the filling to add a creamy twist to the pie or enjoy some black pepper, combined with warm spices, that will give your pie a real kick. However you like your blueberry pie, don’t forget the ice cream!
- If you’re looking for a free place to explore with your family (or for a solo outing), head to the Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road near Milwaukee. The garden is open to the public for free walking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Parking is also free. Note: There are no paths; wear sturdy shoes. And visitors are reminded NOT to climb on the sculptures. Getting there: The Lynden Sculpture Garden is about 50 miles north of Kenosha and can be reached via I-43, exit Brown Deer Road. Head west on Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) for about 0.8 miles. The sculpture garden is located on the south side of Brown Deer Road.
- Tune in tonight: Don’t call it a State of the Union speech, but President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress tonight. He will likely discuss the economic recovery, combating the coronavirus pandemic and dealing with global challenges. (8 p.m., all major broadcast networks and cable news channels).