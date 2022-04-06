Today's events for Wednesday, April 6

Today is “New Beer’s Eve,” marking the day in 1933 when Prohibition ended in the U.S. and taverns were open again. To celebrate, people lined up around the block at the doors of their favorite pubs to imbibe the first legal brews in 13 years. It’s also Caramel Popcorn Day, celebrating that wonderful combination of the buttery sugar goodness of caramel with the light airy nature of popcorn. If you’re making it at home, the classic recipe calls for melting caramels in a double boiler and pouring it over popcorn. Does that pair well with beer? Who cares!

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault and his band are performing 7:30 tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Tickets are $20 general admission or $25 for VIP reserved seating. To buy tickets in advance, go to eventbrite.com and search “Jeffrey Foucault with Erik Koskinen.” Tickets will also be sold at the door.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on black bears. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Also at the Kenosha Public Museum is the Kenosha Unified School District’s annual Student Art Exhibit, on display through April 24. The show features artwork created by students in all grade levels from all the KUSD schools. Admission is free. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

In Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has two new exhibits — “Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass” and “Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art.”The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

