Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 10

It’s S’Mores Day, but isn’t EVERY day a great time to enjoy a gooey, chocolatey snack? Here’s the basic s’mores recipe: Place a square of milk chocolate on a graham cracker, toast a marshmallow to golden perfection and place it gently on top of the chocolate, then place a second graham cracker on top of the toasted marshmallow and squeeze. Feel free to add your favorites, like peanut butter cups! Everyone will want “s’more.”

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters today at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. game is also “Bark in the Park,” with canine pals welcome. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The Lincoln Park Live! free concert series continues today, with a performance by Kenosha’s Southport Sound big band, starting at 6 p.m. Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band also performs, starting at 7:30 p.m. The concerts are free and take place in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., next to the flower gardens. Food, soda and water are available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located near the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.