Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 16

It’s Black Cat Appreciation Day, so show Mr. Whiskers some love! The holiday actually has a more serious side, too. It’s a way to remind people that the superstitions about black cats bringing bad luck are completely false. Sadly, black cats often stay in shelters longer waiting for a home, so if you’re looking for a feline companion, consider adopting a black cat.

The Kenosha County opens today for another season of animal auctions, grandstand entertainment and all that fun festival food. Tonight’s Grandstand entertainment is racing (modified, street stocks and bandits.) Gates open at 5 p.m. for the racing, which starts at 6:45 p.m. The fairgrounds in Wilmot are open 8 a.m. to midnight today through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and older), $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), $5 for children ages 7-11 and free for children 6 and under. Retired or active military members (ID required) are admitted for $7. General parking is free. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kemper Center’s “Lakeside Lounge” is back from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kemper, 6501 Third Ave. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and live music will be performed by the band Karma Shotgun. The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center. There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.