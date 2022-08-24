Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 24

It’s Waffle Day, so we hope you started the morning with a good breakfast. And don’t skimp on the syrup!

The Lincoln Park Live! concert series wraps up its 2022 season today with a high-energy salsa performance from Milwaukee’s Septeto Charambó band, along with Racine’s R&B and Top 40 group Chicken Grease. The season finale’s theme is “Education — A Pathway to Success.” Admission is free. The concert takes place in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., next to the flower gardens. Food, soda and water are available for purchase. Wine and beer will also be available for purchase. Off-street parking is located near the Lincoln Park Baseball Diamonds.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The 2022 season of Aquanuts Water Shows continues in Twin Lakes. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays (through Sept. 3) in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.