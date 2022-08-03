 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 3

Watermelon Day

It’s Watermelon Day, which is a wonderful way to get your daily dose of vitamins A and C. Just be careful where you spit those seeds!

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages story time starts at 9:30 a.m. in Schulte Park, 4400 87th Place. Story time is 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band performs its summer season finale, featuring encores from this summer’s shows. The band, celebrating its 100th season, performed music each week from the past 10 decades. 7 tonight on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront. Admission is free. Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

