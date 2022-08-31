 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Even if you’re not hiking today ... grab some snacks to celebrate Trail Mix Day! We like ours with peanuts, M&Ms and those crunchy sesame sticks.

Trail Mix Day works nicely with the other holiday we’re celebrating on Aug. 31: National Eat Outside Day. We can’t think of a better way to mark the end of August than by enjoying dinner (or breakfast or lunch or everything) al fresco. Scrambled eggs just taste better when you have to swat away flies.

It’s still August — even if September is coming up FAST. And it’s supposed to be quite warm today. Our advice? Get to an area beach and soak up the final lazy, hazy, crazy days of the summer. If you’ll be outside today, wear sunscreen.

Celebrate the last day of August at the final Wednesday show (this season) of the Aquanuts Water-Ski Team in Twin Lakes. The team won both state and national championships this year. The free water-ski show is 6 p.m. in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. aquanutwatershows.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

