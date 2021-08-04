Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 4

August is Peach Month, which means you still have several days left to perfect that peach pie recipe. Practice makes perfect, so get busy baking! We'll help you dispose of the "failures."
- The Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its 99th season with a program featuring favorites from this summer's concerts. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up. 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are provided, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is free.
- The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. 6:05 p.m. It’s also “Cancer Survivor Appreciation Night.” For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
- The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. The team was recently crowned state champions. It’s the team’s first time state title since 1986. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The free shows are in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.