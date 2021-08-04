 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 4
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Wednesday, Aug. 4

{{featured_button_text}}

Sweets improve the mood and make us happier. We offer you to enjoy the brilliancy of the dessert’s taste and the process of a delightful handcraft. Our chef proposes you delicious desserts, pastries and sweets, prepared with love and a smile in a family way. Pick up simple and inspiring recipes and make your «Happy Sweets» with us!

August is Peach Month, which means you still have several days left to perfect that peach pie recipe. Practice makes perfect, so get busy baking! We'll help you dispose of the "failures."

  • The Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its 99th season with a program featuring favorites from this summer's concerts. Bonus: Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. to all eventgoers ages 12 and up. 7 p.m. on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Park benches are provided, or audience members can bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is free.
  • The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Kokomo Jackrabbits. 6:05 p.m. It’s also “Cancer Survivor Appreciation Night.” For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
  • The 2021 season of Aquanuts Water Shows is up and running in Twin Lakes. The team was recently crowned state champions. It’s the team’s first time state title since 1986. The free water-ski shows are 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. The free shows are in Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive in Twin Lakes. www.aquanutwatershows.com.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert