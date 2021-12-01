Today's events for Wednesday, Dec. 1

December kicks off with “Eat a Red Apple Day.” So no Golden Delicious for you today! We suggest a Gala apple, in all its crunchy goodness.

The Kenosha Public Library System kicks off its Holiday Concert Series with a performance this afternoon featuring the Tremper Blue Jazz Band. Kathryn Ripley directs the group for a live instrumental performance of holiday classics. The free performance is 4 to 5 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 3 to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Also open at Kemper Center: The Gallery of Trees is in the Kemper Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. The Gallery of Tree is open 3 to 7 p.m. today through Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

