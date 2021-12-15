Today's events for Wednesday, Dec. 15

It’s Cat Herder’s Day, to celebrate anyone attempting a project that is as impossible as “herding cats.” Maybe you’ve got a closet that’s impossible to organize or an endless “to-do” list on your desk at work. Whatever your “herding cats” moment is, we salute you!

It isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard a brass band performing traditional carols. Luckily for us, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing a free holiday concert in Racine tonight. 7:30 p.m. at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for “No Naptime Hullabaloo,” from 2 to 3 p.m. “This active storytime is geared toward toddlers and preschoolers who would rather dance than nap.” There will be stories, songs, rhymes and, of course, dancing.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Sunday. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

