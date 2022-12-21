Today's events for Wednesday, Dec. 21

It’s Crossword Puzzle Day, so start sharpening your brain and figure out a 16-letter word for “bridge.”

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about reindeer. Please tell us one of them has a red nose! For more information, call 262-653-4140.

It isn’t Christmas until you’ve heard a brass band performing traditional carols. Luckily for us, the Belle City Brassworks brass band is performing a free holiday concert 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. Admission to the Dec. 21 concert is free; donations will be accepted.

The Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson is performing “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” served up as dinner theater through Friday. Bonus: Still looking for gifts? The theater complex contains four gift shops. For a show schedule and other information, go to firesidetheatre.com of call 800-477-9505.

Jellystone Park’s drive-through attraction Christmas Carnival of Lights is back in Racine County, with the lights shining every night (except Dec. 25) through Jan. 1. Families drive through the campground, which features “more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path.” wichristmascarnival.com.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — is performing holiday shows for six weeks at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 30. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.