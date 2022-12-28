Today's events for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Shuffle the deck! It’s Card Playing Day. We sense a mean game of Old Maid is in your future. Can we still call it “old maid”? Isn’t that outdated?

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is about polar bears. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Jellystone Park’s drive-through attraction Christmas Carnival of Lights is back in Racine County, with the lights shining every night through Jan. 1. Families drive through the campground, which features “more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path.” wichristmascarnival.com.

Harmonix — a five-person a cappella group — is performing holiday shows through Dec. 30 at the Wyndham Garden-Kenosha Harborside Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Performances are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Friday. For tickets, go to the Happenings Magazine office, 1420 63rd St., call 262-564-8800 or log on at happeningsmag.com.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through

Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday. No streetcars on Jan. 1. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.