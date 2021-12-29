Today's events for Wednesday, Dec. 29

It’s Tick Tock Day, which has nothing to do with short online videos and everything to do with working through your 2021 to-do list before the new year starts. Our advice? Toss that list and start fresh with new year’s resolutions this weekend.

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts the final Museum Munchkins program of 2021 this morning. The free program is 9:30 to 10 a.m. and is geared toward preschoolers. Today’s theme is Polar Bears. Each week, the group explores a new theme with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection.

The Kenosha Public Museum has also reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

