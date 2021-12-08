Today's events for Wednesday, Dec. 8

It’s Brownie Day ... the dessert, not the Girl Scout organization. The best way to celebrate Brownie Day, naturally, is to hunker down over a big ol’ slice (or two) of rich chocolate goodness. The perfect pairing is a warm, gooey brownie and vanilla ice cream, but perhaps you prefer your brownie with peanut butter. Or a tall glass of chocolate milk. Enjoy!

Museum Munchkins go on the road today! The weekly Kenosha Public Museum program, designed to “get your preschooler excited about science and the world around them through stories, songs and activities using pieces from the museum collection,” is 10:30 to 11 this moring at the Uptown Neighborhood Library, 2419 63rd St. Admission is free.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for Chess Beginner Basics. The free program, for ages 9-12, includes the chance to make a chess set out of paper. 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.