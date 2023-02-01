Today's events for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Welcome to February, which is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at mykpl.info

Speaking of our local libraries: It’s Chess Night at the Southwest Library. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., everyone is welcome to play chess in the company of fellow enthusiasts and the Kenosha Chess Association. Beginners to experts of all ages (kids under 9 must be accompanied by an adult) are welcome. It’s free to play. Bring your own chess set or use one from the library. For more details, go to kenosha-chess.org.

Feb. 1 is the last day of Snow Sculpting Week (who knew?), established in part to celebrate the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva. This year’s Winterfest in Lake Geneva is Feb. 1-5, with all kinds of snow-related activities. We’re shivering just thinking about it! The 15 snow sculpting teams start their projects today. For more details, go to visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/ and look for our story in Thursday’s Get Out & About section — and forget about hunkering down inside.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open until 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.