Happy Hippo Day! No, we’re not commenting on your body size after a day of Valentine’s chocolate gorging. Feb. 15 really is World Hippo Day, a time to celebrate the third largest mammal on Earth. Where to see a hippo near Kenosha? Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on pangolins (also known as scaly anteaters). This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show — also known as “the place to see all those cool concept cars we’ll never be able to actually purchase and drive” — continues through Feb. 20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. www.chicagoautoshow.com.