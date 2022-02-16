Today's events for Wednesday, Feb. 16

It’s Almond Day, so enjoy a handful (or more) of the healthy nuts. There are several varieties available, including smoked, honey roasted, sriracha, jalapeno, ranch or barbecue flavored almonds. Enjoy!

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on Lyrebirds. The ground-dwelling Australian birds are most notable for their impressive ability to mimic sounds from their environment. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. The skating rink is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.