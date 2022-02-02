Today's events for Wednesday, Feb. 2

It’s Groundhog Day — the one day of the year the rodent gets media attention — which means we’re all waiting to see if he (or she) sees his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter. Celebrate the holiday with Bill Murray, who stars in the 1993 comedy “Groundhog Day” (7 and 9:30 p.m., AMC).

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s Groundhog Day goes virtual this year. The zoo’s resident groundhog, Gordy, will make his expert weather prediction livestreamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Facebook Page at 9 a.m., before the zoo opens. Fans are encouraged to tune in from the warmth and comfort of their homes to enjoy the festivities virtually. The ceremony will take place in the Northwestern Mutual Family Farm, hosted by “Zookeeper Joe,” sharing his animal facts and fun with followers. Find out more on the zoo’s Facebook page.

You can download a free Groundhog Coloring Sheet and play Groundhog Bingo, too, by downloading a Bingo card and following along during the festivities, marking off words on your card as you hear Zookeeper Joe say them. (If you get a Bingo, submit your card to zoo.specialevents@milwaukeecountywi.gov. Several winners will be chosen randomly to win groundhog-themed goodies.) For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.

It’s also Tater Tot Day, and nothing chases away the winter blues like a plate of hot, greasy Tater Tots. Need more excitement? Top your tots with bacon and cheese!

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., hosts a free Museum Munchkins program this morning. The free program is 9:30 to 10 a.m. and is geared toward preschoolers. Today’s theme is Triceratops. Each week, the group explores a new theme with stories, songs, and activities using pieces from the museum’s collection.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.