Feb. 22 is Margarita Day, which you can take with a grain of salt (or two)!

The Southport Sound big band is back at Fusion tonight for a show honoring Black History Month by featuring numbers by African-American composers and musicians including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Miles Davis, Charlie Parker and John Coltrane. 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. There is no admission fee.

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at 50-plus Kenosha County businesses. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program focuses on the hippopotamus, celebrating the third largest mammal on Earth. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

A new exhibit is open at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through March 19 and features Marilyn Propp’s “Notes From the Sea” and David Jones’ “Time Fragments.” The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. andersonartscenter.com.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the 28th Parkside National Print Exhibition, on display through July 28 in the Emile H. Mathis Gallery. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Admission is free. For more details, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. A public reception for the show is 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2.