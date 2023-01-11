Today's events for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Drink up! Jan. 11 is National Milk Day, which is true EVERY day here in America’s Dairyland. Milk is rich with calcium, a mineral that promotes healthy teeth and bones, and a cold glass goes down so well with chocolate chip cookies.

The Southport Sound, an 11-member big band, is back performing at the Fusion performance space, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha. The band, founded and directed by John Sorensen, performs swing music from the likes of Glenn Miller and Count Basie, along with “classics from every era including doo-wop, disco, Latin and classic rock ‘n’ roll.” The group performs 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 11. The shows are free to attend; tipping is encouraged.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s program is on squirrels. For more information, call 262-653-4140.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!